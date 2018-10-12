Louis Riddick notes that Eli Manning has been bad and looks disinterested, but doesn't want to criticize the Saquon Barkley pick in hindsight. (1:39)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are standing behind quarterback Eli Manning despite the team's 1-5 start and his early-season struggles.

Manning has six touchdown passes and six turnovers through six games. He struggled badly in a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, when he completed 24 of 43 passes for 281 yards and an interception.

A change at quarterback is still not on the table for the Giants, who will play a week from Monday on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

"No. We believe in Eli," coach Pat Shurmur said Friday.

The Giants don't have much experience behind their longtime starting quarterback. Alex Tanney has served as the backup the first six weeks with rookie Kyle Lauletta inactive. Tanney has appeared in one career game. Lauletta is a fourth-round pick out of Richmond who has yet to dress for a regular-season game in his NFL career.

Shurmur isn't about to throw either of them into the mix this early in the season.

"Listen, we're not talking about a quarterback change yet," he said.

Manning and the Giants' struggles will only fuel the fire to the argument that the Giants should have taken a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Instead, they selected running back Saquon Barkley, who has been every bit of what they expected. Barkley had 130 yards rushing and 99 yards receiving against the Eagles. He has scored six of the Giants' 11 offensive touchdowns this season, but it hasn't led to victories or cured the Giants' offensive woes.

The Giants haven't flinched about their draft decision.

"The idea that Saquon Barkley was a mistake? I don't see the logic in that, and I just told you that I believe in Eli," Shurmur said.

Manning said he will take a few days off and return energized. He is committed to helping the Giants improve and believes there are still reasons to be optimistic despite being in last place in the NFC East and ranking 28th in the NFL with 18.5 points per game.

The two-time Super Bowl winner concedes he needs to do better and isn't doubting himself.

"Confidence is always the same," Manning said. "I know I can play better. I didn't play well [Thursday] night. I have to make better decisions and just get back to doing my job, not trying to force things, find completions, move the ball and try to score more points."

The pressure on Manning is building. His struggles were on full display Thursday night. The frustration from his wide receivers is palpable.

The veteran quarterback still insists he is not affected by the calls for his job from critics and their opinions that he is past his prime.

"It bugs me that we're 1-5. What people say has never got to me or bothered me. But you work extremely hard and go have a big year and you're excited about things. To be in this situation, yeah, it bothers you and it's tough," Manning said. "The only thing you can do is keep working, keep grinding, try to bring this team together."