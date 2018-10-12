THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp have cleared the concussion protocol ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

Cooks and Kupp progressed through the protocol this week after they were sidelined during a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"Just one of those things that's part of the game," said Cooks, who was placed into the protocol after a hit from Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson in the second quarter. "Things happen. It's unfortunate, but it's how you respond and it's been a great week of just preparing and just getting back to football."

Kupp notified the training staff at halftime that he did not feel all right after he hit his head on the turf inside the two-minute warning.

"Been able to go through this week and move through the protocol here, and [I'm] just being smart about making sure that I'm 100 percent," Kupp said. "I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't for sure I was 100 percent. So it's been a different week, for sure, just having to go through this protocol and not being able to practice. But it's part of it. I understand it."

Cooks and Kupp have played major roles for the Rams' top-ranked offense, which is averaging 468.4 yards and 34.6 points per game and has propelled the team to a 5-0 start.

Cooks has caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a touchdown, and Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns.