THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp are expected to clear the concussion protocol before the Los Angeles Rams play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

"We're right on track," Rams coach Sean McVay said after practice Friday, adding that doctors could give a final clearance as soon as Saturday. "Looking positive in that direction."

Cooks and Kupp progressed through the protocol this week after they were sidelined Sunday in a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"Just one of those things that's part of the game," said Cooks, who was placed into the protocol after a hit from Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson in the second quarter. "Things happen. It's unfortunate, but it's how you respond and it's been a great week of just preparing and just getting back to football."

Kupp notified the training staff at halftime that he did not feel all right after he hit his head on the turf inside the two-minute warning.

"Been able to go through this week and move through the protocol here and just being smart about making sure that I'm 100 percent," Kupp said. "I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't for sure I was 100 percent, so it's been a different week, for sure, just having to go through this protocol and not being able to practice. But it's part of it, I understand it."

Cooks and Kupp have played major roles in the Rams' top-ranked offense, which is averaging 468.4 yards and 34.6 points per game and has propelled the team to a 5-0 start.

Cooks has caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a touchdown, and Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns.