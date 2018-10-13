The Cleveland Browns are signing former Baltimore Ravens first-rounder Breshad Perriman, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns' receiving corp has been troubled lately, with receiver Rashard Higgins out this week with a sprained MCL. Cleveland is also without Derrick Willies, who has a broken collarbone, against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns have only Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rod Streater and Damion Ratley healthy for Sunday's game.

Perriman was cut by the Ravens in September and has worked out for several teams since. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 draft became the Ravens' first first-round pick to be cut before his rookie contract expired.

Perriman managed 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games, never eclipsing 65 yards receiving in any game. He has struggled with dropped passes and injuries his entire professional career, and missed the entire 2015 season with a partially torn PCL in his right knee. He was sidelined for training game in 2016 with a partially torn ACL and sidelined all preseason and one regular-season game in 2017 with various injuries.