The Cleveland Browns signed former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman on Saturday, bolstering a depleted receiving corps.

Rashard Higgins is out this week against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a sprained MCL, and fellow receiver Derrick Willies was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a broken collarbone.

Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rod Streater and Damion Ratley were the only healthy Cleveland receivers for Sunday's game. Streater and Ratley have yet to catch a pass this season.

Perriman was cut by the Ravens in September and worked out for several teams since. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 draft became the Ravens' first first-round pick to be cut before his rookie contract expired.

He managed 43 catches for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns in 27 games, never eclipsing 65 yards receiving in any game.

Injuries and dropped passes defined Perriman's time in Baltimore.

He missed the 2015 season with a partially torn PCL in his right knee. He was sidelined for training camp in 2016 with a partially torn ACL and missed the preseason and one regular-season game in 2017 with various injuries.

Last season, Perriman was ranked 116th out of 116 receivers by ProFooballFocus.com. Ravens fans cheered him in training camp when he caught passes during workouts, and late last season booed him sarcastically when he caught two in the season finale.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Perriman had eight drops during the 2016 and 2017 seasons for a drop rate of 8.2 percent of all passes thrown to him -- the third-highest drop rate in the league.

Information from ESPN's Pat McManamon was used in this report.