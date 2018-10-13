Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards over five straight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, died Saturday morning at the age of 83, the team announced.

Taylor rushed for 8,207 yards and scored 91 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the Packers from 1958-66, and he was the first of the Vince Lombardi-era players to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

Former #Packers fullback & Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor has passed away at age 83: https://t.co/wWW6hhmYo4 pic.twitter.com/0RzAhYHBxu — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 13, 2018

He was the starting fullback for six NFL championship teams, and he finished his career with the second-most rushing yards in NFL history. Taylor led the league with 1,474 yards in 1962, when he was named the league's MVP by The Associated Press.

"Taylor may not be as big as some fullbacks, but he has balance and determination," Lombardi once said of Taylor. "He is hard to knock off his feet and he fights for every yard."

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Taylor was the Packers' career rushing leading until Ahman Green broke his mark in 2006.

"That son-of-a-gun is the toughest son-of-a-gun in the league," Hall of Fame teammate Paul Hornung once said of Taylor. "I've seen him run over guys 30 or 40 pounds bigger than he is like that [snap of a finger]. Jimmy Brown may be the best all-around athlete I've seen, but he doesn't have Taylor's desire."