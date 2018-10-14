        <
        >

          Source: RB Dalvin Cook expected to play half of Vikings' offensive snaps

          12:06 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though for only about half of the offensive snaps, if that, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Cook, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two games in the first five weeks, is still not 100 percent.

          After practicing in full on Thursday -- the first time he was able to go through an entire session since he injured his left hamstring on Sept. 16 in Green Bay -- Cook was back to being limited on Friday.

          Cook said Friday that he feels "way better" now compared to where he was nearly a month ago, but he still considers himself "day-to-day."

          "That's the tricky thing with these hamstrings," the running back said. "It's more of a 'feel' thing, and I'm just trying to feel through it each and every day."

          After missing the Buffalo game in Week 3, Cook returned on a pitch count against the Rams. He saw the field for 18 plays and took 10 carries a total of 20 yards.

          Cook said he did not reinjure his hamstring in Los Angeles, and his absence from practice last week and during Minnesota's Week 5 win over the Eagles was because he's still trying "to get where I need to be at."

          In three games, Cook has 36 carries for 98 yards.

          Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin was used in this report.

