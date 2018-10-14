Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi agree that Sam Darnold's Jets will get the best of Andrew Luck's Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. (0:33)

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell is active against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Crowell had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, but will suit up after rushing for a team-record 219 yards and a touchdown last week against Denver.

The 25-year-old Crowell did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

The Jets will be without two of their top three cornerbacks against Andrew Luck. Buster Skrine has been ruled out with a concussion, and Trumaine Johnson (quad) is officially listed as doubtful.