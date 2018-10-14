        <
          Jets expect RB Isaiah Crowell to face Colts despite ankle injury

          New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Crowell is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury but should be able to suit up after rushing for a team-record 219 yards and a touchdown last week against Denver.

          The 25-year-old Crowell did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

          The Jets will be without two of their top three cornerbacks against Andrew Luck. Buster Skrine has been ruled out with a concussion, and Trumaine Johnson (quad) is officially listed as doubtful.

