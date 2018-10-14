Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi agree that Sam Darnold's Jets will get the best of Andrew Luck's Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. (0:33)

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crowell is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury but should be able to suit up after rushing for a team-record 219 yards and a touchdown last week against Denver.

The 25-year-old Crowell did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

The Jets will be without two of their top three cornerbacks against Andrew Luck. Buster Skrine has been ruled out with a concussion, and Trumaine Johnson (quad) is officially listed as doubtful.