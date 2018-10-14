Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, a clean-up procedure to remove some cartilage, a league source tells ESPN.

This type of surgery usually sidelines players for about four weeks, but Wake is such a quick healer that he could be back next against the Detroit Lions, according to a source.

The Dolphins certainly could use Wake, who forms a formidable pass-rush tandem with Robert Quinn even though he has only one sack so far this season.

With their upcoming Oct. 21 game against a Lions team that likes to throw the football, the Dolphins want Wake to return in time for that game.

Wake, 36, did not play in last week's loss to the Bengals and officially is listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Bears.