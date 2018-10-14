        <
          Tyler Kroft has broken bone in foot, will meet with specialist to determine if surgery is needed

          11:45 AM ET
          After losing tight end Tyler Eifert to a season-ending ankle injury, the Cincinnati Bengals also will be without tight end Tyler Kroft, who has a broken bone in his foot, a league source tells ESPN.

          Kroft will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and next week's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, and will meet with a specialist within the next two weeks to determine whether he can play through the injury or needs season-ending surgery, according to a source.

          Without Eifert, who suffered a broken ankle in Week 4 against Atlanta, and now Kroft, the Bengals will rely on former fifth-round draft pick C.J. Uzomah at tight end.

          Kroft, 25, has four receptions for 36 yards in five games this year. He emerged as a solid receiving threat for the Bengals last season, when he had 42 catches for 404 yards and seven touchdowns.

