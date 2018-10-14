        <
          Former Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez played with torn groin in Week 2 loss to Saints

          9:12 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
          Former Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez played the second game of the season with a slightly torn groin that contributed to two missed field goals during Cleveland's 21-18 loss at New Orleans, a league source tells ESPN.

          After the Browns released him last month, Gonzalez visited Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia and was diagnosed with the slightly torn groin that led to a recent injury settlement with Cleveland for $35,000, according to a source.

          Meyers told Gonzalez that he suffered an injury that ordinarily would sideline kickers for "a legit three weeks," according to a source. Gonzalez suffered the injury during pregame warm-ups before the Week 2 game against New Orleans and didn't tell the Browns' medical staff about the injury until halftime.

          Gonzalez missed 44- and 52-yard field goals that could have resulted in a victory for Cleveland. But four weeks later, Gonzalez is feeling better and is expected to have tryouts with other NFL teams before the end of this month, according to a source.

