Jeff Darlington reports that Ryan Tannehill has been trending in the wrong direction to play against the Bears. (1:06)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is inactive for Sunday's game, giving Brock Osweiler the start against the Bears.

Tannehill was listed as a limited practice participant Friday with a right throwing shoulder injury. He was listed on the injury report for the same issue Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in practice.

He suffered the initial injury in the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Oakland Raiders. He was listed on the injury report with it leading up to their Week 4 game at New England but was a full participant in practice every day with no apparent limitations. He was not listed on the injury report heading into Week 5 at Cincinnati.

Tannehill has performed poorly in ugly losses the past two weeks, with the Dolphins' offense scoring only one touchdown in each of the past two games. Tannehill had three turnovers in the second half of last week's 27-17 loss to the Bengals, with two of them returned for scores.

For the season, Tannehill has completed 85-of-129 passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.