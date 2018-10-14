Amari Cooper leaves the game after a major hit by Bradley McDougald over the middle of the field. (0:27)

LONDON -- Oakland receiver Amari Cooper was knocked out of the Raiders' 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after taking a vicious hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald early in the second quarter.

Cooper was being evaluated for a concussion. Later in the game, the Raiders also confirmed that wide receiver Seth Roberts had suffered a concussion and would not return to the game.

Cooper's injury came on an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit by McDougald, who celebrated the play with cornerback Shaquill Griffin. No flag was thrown.

Amari Cooper was injured in the first half in the Raiders' game in London.

Cooper was coming across the middle and reaching down to corral a low throw from Derek Carr when McDougald arrived.

Cooper stayed motionless on the Wembley Stadium pitch for several minutes before being helped off the field. McDougald was later jawing at the Raiders bench.

Last season, Cooper took a similar hit against the Denver Broncos and missed the following week's game with a concussion.

Roberts was hit after making a catch early in the fourth quarter and stayed on the ground. The Raiders confirmed his concussion diagnosis within minutes.