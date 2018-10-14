ATLANTA -- Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley injured an ankle in the first half of Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Ridley, who entered the game with a league-leading six touchdown receptions, caught three passes for 47 yards on three targets before exiting. He worked with the medical staff on the sideline and tried to get stretched out but left the field before halftime.

Ridley wasn't the only Atlanta wide receiver to suffer an injury Sunday. Mohamed Sanu left the game with a hip injury and is questionable to return.

The Falcons have been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball all year. They lost Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn ACL and starting free safety Ricardo Allen to a season-ending Achilles tear. Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones currently is on injured reserve following foot surgery but is expected to return.

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman, who missed three games with a right knee injury, was ruled out of Sunday's game with foot and groin injuries. The Falcons also are without star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.