HOUSTON -- Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans and did not return.

He was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who led the Bills on a go-ahead touchdown drive before throwing an interception that was returned by Houston for the game-winning score with less than two minutes remaining. Peterman was intercepted again on Buffalo's ensuing possession.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft, was hit in his throwing arm after releasing the ball on what became a 39-yard completion to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Allen shook his right hand as he ran to the huddle following his completion to Benjamin. After throwing an incompletion on the next play, Allen took a knee and was met on the field by trainers. He remained on the sideline for the remainder of the contest.

Before leaving the game, Allen completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards. Peterman completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards.