MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings fear rookie cornerback Mike Hughes tore the ACL in his left knee in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The early diagnosis was first reported by NFL Network. The Vikings' first-round pick is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the extent of his injury.

Hughes exited the game with 8:59 to play in the fourth quarter after his knee appeared to buckle as he dropped back into coverage against Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

If the diagnosis pans out, Minnesota's cornerback depth will take a major hit. Hughes is an important depth option at outside corner, having filled in on several occasions for Trae Waynes opposite of Xavier Rhodes, and the 21-year-old spent time rotating with Mackensie Alexander in the slot in Week 6.

The rookie also plays a considerable amount on special teams as the returner on kickoffs.