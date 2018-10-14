EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets have a two-game winning streak for the first time in a year, but they could be without leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who suffered a potentially serious injury to his right ankle.

Enunwa will have an MRI exam Monday to determine the extent of the damage. He was in obvious pain after being tackled and fumbling on a second-quarter reception in the Jets' 42-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

He limped to the sideline and was taken immediately to the locker room. He didn't return to the game. His replacement, Terrelle Pryor, injured his groin during a five-catch, 57-yard game in which he scored a touchdown.

The defense took a hit as well, with safety Marcus Maye leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right hand -- specifically, his thumb. He will have X-rays. He was spotted in the locker room wearing a cast.

Coach Todd Bowles declined to speculate on the severity of the injuries.

Losing Enunwa would be a blow because he leads the team with 22 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown. After missing last season due to a neck injury, he got off to a fast start, becoming Sam Darnold's go-to receiver.

On Sunday, Darnold spread the ball to other receivers, namely Pryor, Jermaine Kearse (nine catches for 94 yards) and rookie tight end Chris Herndon (32-yard touchdown).

Maye has been injury-plagued this season, as he missed the first three games with an ailing foot. He missed most of the preseason as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery. The Jets (3-3) host the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.