MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill's late scratch Sunday came as a surprise, and Adam Gase wasn't in the mood to discuss it in detail after the game.

Tannehill's shoulder was termed "sore" and he did not show enough in a pregame workout to be cleared. His status going forward is unclear, but it is not believed to be a season-ending injury. Gase was asked several questions about Tannehill's injury, including a report that Tannehill had a sprained AC joint.

"I don't know. I think there's some kind of like HIPPA law or something like that. I can't talk about it," Gase said before becoming increasingly frustrated. "I don't know. I don't sit there and ask him all these questions. I just know the guy couldn't go today. All right? Go ask him. I'm tired of answering this question about this guy. I got it; but you know what, I'm over it. Me and him, we know that he's not right now, OK? The details of it, we'll keep that to us. You guys don't need to know that."

Tannehill initially suffered a right throwing shoulder injury in Week 3 against Oakland, but he didn't miss any practices or games. Late in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game at Cincinnati, Gase said Tannehill hurt that same right shoulder after a Bengals defender hit his arm and forced a fumble that became a defensive touchdown.

There was no indication that the injury could keep Tannehill out of game action until Friday when he was a limited participant at practice and listed as questionable for Sunday. An hour-and-a-half before the game, Tannehill was ruled out and Brock Osweiler was named the starter.

Osweiler came up clutch throwing for a career-high 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions leading the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime win over the Bears. It was his second career game with three or more touchdowns, and first since 2015.

Miami rallied around Osweiler and got a much-needed win after losing two consecutive games. The Dolphins' offense had a season-high 541 yards.

"I got a little emotional driving to the stadium this morning just thinking about this opportunity today," Osweiler said.

Tannehill was on the sideline standing next to coaches and Osweiler, when the quarterback was on the sideline. He had an earpiece in and gave Osweiler frequent tips.

"Ryan and I were talking all game long. Ryan was tremendous. He was in my corner the whole time. We were talking about what Chicago's defense was doing," Osweiler said. "We talked after the game and I can't say enough great things about Ryan."

Dolphins players, including Osweiler, did not find out Tannehill was out and Osweiler would start until Sunday morning before the game. Osweiler got a few reps in practice on Thursday and did some red-zone work on Friday.

"He was starting to feel better and then we went out and practiced on Wednesday and he was sore but he was fine. And then Thursday kind of came around and it just kind of got progressively worse as far as his ability to really throw the ball the way he wanted to," Gase said. "So we kind of were just making contingency plans in case it just didn't get any better. And then this morning, when we worked him out, I mean we could tell that he couldn't go."

The Dolphins host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.