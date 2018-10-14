The Ravens' defense records 11 sacks against the Titans for a new franchise record in a 21-0 win. (1:08)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Baltimore Ravens celebrated the NFL's biggest sack party of the year on Sunday.

In a 21-0 shutout victory, the Ravens sacked Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota 11 times, which set a franchise record as well as a new standard for the 2018 season. No team had sacked a quarterback more than seven times before Baltimore roughed up Mariota.

The game marked the first time that a quarterback had been harassed this many times since the Jets' Greg McElroy was sacked 11 times by the San Diego Chargers in 2012, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Ravens sacked Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota 11 times on Sunday, the most by a team this season. Wade Payne/AP

The Baltimore defense finished with more sacks than completions allowed. Mariota was 10-of-15 passing for 117 yards.

The Ravens more than doubled the number of times Titans quarterbacks had been sacked this season. Tennessee allowed nine sacks in the first five games.

In facing former defensive coordinator Dean Pees, the Ravens got to Mariota early, setting a franchise record by sacking him six times in the first half.

Eight players recorded sacks, including a team-high three by linebacker Za'Darius Smith.