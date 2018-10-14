Todd Gurley rushes for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams beat the Broncos 23-20. (0:27)

DENVER -- Running back Todd Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and added two touchdowns in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"Man, [the] O-line, tight ends, quarterback, everybody did a great job of just opening the holes, and [I] took care of the rest," Gurley said after the game. "Just thank God we came here in a tough environment and got the win, and you know, it felt good, but credit to those big boys up front."

"I think Todd would say the most important thing about today was getting the win, and we're certainly happy and proud of Todd to get over 200," coach Sean McVay said. "He did an excellent job today, and that's a credit to him and the offense as a whole."

Marshall Faulk was the last Rams player to rush for 200 yards with two touchdowns. He did so against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 of the 2001 season.

Gurley, who is the defending Offensive Player of the Year, leads the league with 11 touchdowns.

"We want to have a well-balanced offense," Gurley said this week. "It starts with the run, then the play-action, and then everything else is going to take care of itself."

Before the start of the season, Gurley was awarded the richest contract for a running back in NFL history when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with $45 million guaranteed. That contract was reached, in part, because of his well-rounded skill set.