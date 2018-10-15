The New York Jets' battered secondary has taken another hit, as free safety Marcus Maye will be sidelined at least three weeks with a broken right thumb, a source confirmed Monday.

Maye was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It appeared to happen on a tackle of wide receiver Chester Rogers. Maye stayed in the game for another two plays, but left for good and was seen afterward with a cast on his right hand.

This means three of the Jets' top five defensive backs are dealing with injuries. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson has missed two games with a strained quadriceps and nickel back Buster Skrine sat out Sunday with his fourth concussion since 2015.

Maye was replaced by Terrence Brooks. The only other backup safety is Doug Middleton, who started the first three games while Maye recovered from a preseason foot injury. They could get help this week, as Rontez Miles (off-season knee surgery) is eligible to start practicing on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The injuries are taking a toll on the Jets, who have allowed a 300-yard passer in three straight games. Next up is the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins, who is fourth in passing yardage (1,921).

Maye, a second-round pick from Florida, started every game as a rookie. Since then, he has been plagued by injuries. He underwent off-season ankle surgery which caused him to miss most of the preseason. Then came the foot injury.

Eight days ago, Maye made one of the most memorable plays of the season. On the final play of the Jets' win over the Denver Broncos, he made a 104-yard interception return, but was tackled at the 1 -- the longest non-touchdown interception return in league history.

The New York Daily News and New York Post first reported Maye's thumb injury.