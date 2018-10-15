New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who leads the team in catches and yards, will be sidelined at least three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, a source confirmed Monday.

Their battered secondary also took a hit, as free safety Marcus Maye will be out at least three weeks with a broken right thumb, according to a source.

Enunwa underwent an MRI exam, which confirmed the team's initial fear. He clutched his lower right leg and limped off in pain Sunday in the second quarter of the Jets' 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He left the stadium in a walking boot.

The Jets (3-3), riding a two-game winning streak, are down to only three healthy receivers. Terrelle Pryor (groin) also was injured against the Colts and third-stringer Charone Peake has missed two games with a pulled hamstring. Pryor could be available this week. If not, the Jets will likely try to add a receiver to the roster.

Enunwa was Sam Darnold's go-to receiver early in the season. He was off to a fast start after missing last season due to neck surgery. He has 22 receptions, 287 yards and a touchdown.

The New York Daily News first reported the nature of Enunwa's injury.

Maye, too, was injured in Sunday's win and was seen afterward with a cast on his hand.

This means three of the Jets' top five defensive backs are dealing with injuries. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson has missed two games with a strained quadriceps and nickelback Buster Skrine sat out Sunday with his fourth concussion since 2015.

Maye was replaced by Terrence Brooks. The only other backup safety is Doug Middleton, who started the first three games while Maye recovered from a preseason foot injury. They could get help this week, as Rontez Miles (offseason knee surgery) is eligible to start practicing while on the physically unable to perform list.

The injuries are taking a toll on the Jets, who have allowed a 300-yard passer in three straight games. Next up is the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins, who is fourth in the NFL in passing yardage (1,921).

"The younger guys are going to have to step up and play," coach Todd Bowles said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have guys that have been practicing and they understand what to do. They can go out and get a chance to prove themselves."

Maye, a 2017 second-round pick from Florida, started every game as a rookie. Since then, he has been plagued by injuries. He underwent offseason ankle surgery, which caused him to miss most of the preseason. Then came the foot injury.

Eight days ago, Maye made one of the most memorable plays of the season. On the final play of the Jets' win over the Denver Broncos, he made a 104-yard interception return, but was tackled at the 1 -- the longest non-touchdown interception return in league history.

The Daily News and New York Post first reported Maye's thumb injury.