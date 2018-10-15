Starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan will be out for the next few weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

Morgan suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half of the Titans' 21-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was taken to the locker room before halftime for further evaluation.

Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan is likely out a few weeks. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The veteran outside linebacker was in street clothes when the team returned for the start of the second half.

Veteran outside linebacker Brian Orakpo will remain the starter on one side. The Titans will likely start rookie Harold Landry in Morgan's place opposite Orakpo. They'll also rotate rookie Sharif Finch and Kamalei Correa into the lineup.

Starting right guard Quinton Spain also suffered a shoulder injury against the Ravens and did not return. Vrabel said Spain is day to day, but the team is hoping to have him back this week against the Los Angeles Chargers in London.

According to Vrabel, the team is excited about their chances of getting starting inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard back on the field. Woodyard was ruled out last week's game due to a shoulder injury. Rookie Rashaan Evans started in Woodyard's place and chipped in with seven tackles.