The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday and promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to replace him.

The move comes a day a day after the team lost its third consecutive game, 34-29 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay (2-3) has allowed 34.6 points per game this season -- the highest average in the league -- including 40 in a Week 1 win over the Saints and 48 in a Week 4 defeat to the Bears.

The Bucs' 439.8 yards allowed per game is second-worst, better than only the 5-1 Chiefs. They have particularly struggled to stop the pass, giving up a league-worst 355.6 yards per game through the air. Their run defense is the fifth-best in the league at only 84.2 yards allowed per game.

Smith, the former head coach of the Falcons, was in his third season leading the Buccaneers' defense.

"I have the utmost respect for Mike Smith as a man and as a football coach," Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said in a statement. "These decisions are always difficult, but our top priority here is to ensure that we do everything possible to help this team succeed. As I have said in the past, the issues we have had as a team are never one person's fault. During good times, as well as the bad, it is a collective effort between the coaches and the players.

"We all understand that this is a result-based profession and our results to this point have not met our standards. I want to thank Mike for all the hard work and passion he has displayed here on a daily basis and I wish him well moving forward."