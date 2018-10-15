Patrick Mahomes finds Tyreek Hill wide open down the middle, and he runs for a 75-yard score. (0:38)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A fan at Gillette Stadium who threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been identified by security, banned from the facility and had his case turned over to law enforcement.

The New England Patriots issued a statement with the update on Monday.

The incident occurred after Hill's 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game. Hill's momentum carried him through the end zone to the barrier where fans can stand while watching the game. While some fans flipped off the receiver, another doused him with beer.

After the game, Hill commented on the situation.

"My coach [Andy Reid] told me, 'Don't get emotional. Don't get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,'" Hill said, according to Boston.com. "I'm not mad at all."

On Monday, however, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is talking to the NFL and NFLPA about their legal options.

"That type of behavior is unacceptable," Rosenhaus said. "Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted."

Hill's touchdown and the ensuing extra point tied the game at 40, but the Patriots marched down to kick the game-winning field goal with three seconds left.