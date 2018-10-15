Morris Claiborne intercepts a deflected pass from Andrew Luck and takes it 17 yards to give New York an early lead. (0:36)

New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers has been medically cleared and will return to the team after taking a 10-day leave of absence to address an undisclosed health issue.

Rodgers, 49, will coach Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings, although it hasn't been decided if he will return immediately to his role as the defensive playcaller.

"We'll ease him in slowly, depending on how he feels, but he's doing a lot better," coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

Bowles was visibly shaken Oct. 5, when he announced that Rodgers, a close friend, was dealing with a "serious" health issue. Rodgers skipped their Oct. 7 game and the ensuing week of practice, with Bowles running the defensive meeting and calling plays in the games -- both wins.

On Sunday, Rodgers made a surprise visit to the locker room before the Jets' 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Afterward, several players said they were inspired by his appearance.

Rodgers didn't coach during the game. He was a "casual observer," according to Bowles, who said Rodgers was waiting to get test results Monday.

Bowles declined to comment on the nature of Rodgers' medical issue, but there was a sense of relief in his voice.

"Anytime you get somebody who gets sick on you or has some type of illness, you worry about him wholeheartedly," Bowles said. "The job doesn't matter, it's all about the person, getting healthy. It's a big relief for us."

Rodgers, the defensive coordinator since 2015, will be embraced by his players upon his return.

"He's a good spirit, he has great energy and he's a great coach," nose tackle Steve McLendon said. "It's always awesome to see a guy come back, especially for the things he's been through the last two weeks. He gets to come back to the game he loves. My concern is, as long as he has his health, that's all that matters."