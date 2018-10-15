BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have injuries at linebacker and receivers, positions they can least afford them.

Inside linebacker Joe Schobert will be out a few weeks because of a hamstring pull that happened late in Sunday's loss to San Diego. His backup would be James Burgess; he also has a hamstring issue and probably won't play Sunday.

At receiver, Rod Streater fractured a bone in his neck; the team said doctors believe he will make a full recovery, but he is done for the season. Rookie Derrick Willies had surgery Monday to repair a fractured collarbone; he is on injured reserve and is a candidate to return later in the season.

Coach Hue Jackson said there is no change in Rashard Higgins' status, which means he likely won't play Sunday in Tampa Bay. That leaves the Browns with the quartet of Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Damion Ratley and just signed Breshad Perriman. Jackson concedes the team would like to have more experienced talent at the position, but said with rosters set it's not easy to find upgrades at this point of the season.

Receiver and linebacker were the two positions the Browns lacked depth when the season began.

Injuries add to the receiver woes that began when the team traded Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon during training camp. The Browns had counted on both when camp opened.

At linebacker, Jackson would only say that Schobert would be out "a little while," then later labeled his status "week to week." Mychal Kendricks was slated to be the veteran backup, but the team released him when he was accused of federal crimes in an insider trading scandal.

Center JC Tretter tweaked an ankle, but may play in Tampa.

Jackson said that Baker Mayfield is fine; Mayfield turned his ankle at the end of a scramble on Sunday.