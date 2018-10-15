OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens guard Alex Lewis was at the team facility a day after being carted off the field with a neck injury and possibly could play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

"It looks good," coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "There is no serious injury there in terms of neural-type issues. He's possible for this week. We'll have to see as the week progresses and they continue with the tests. That could change at any time."

Lewis, a second-year starter, was injured on a run-blocking play where he collided with a Tennessee Titans defender and his head snapped back. After standing still for a few seconds, he dropped to his knee and then collapsed on his back.

He was carted off the field in a stretcher with 13 minutes, 58 seconds left in Baltimore's 21-0 win in Tennessee. Lewis was able to move all of his extremities before being placed in the ambulance.

About an hour after the game ended, Lewis was released from the hospital and returned to Baltimore on the Ravens' charter flight.

"It's always tough," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It's part of this game. I've said it before, that's what makes this game a little bit different."

If Lewis is sidelined Sunday, rookie sixth-round pick Bradley Bozeman would replace him in the starting lineup.