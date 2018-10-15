FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, who is dealing with a hamstring strain, and running back Devonta Freeman, who is bothered by a groin injury, are likely out for Week 7, coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Bryant injured his hamstring after making a crucial 57-yard field goal in a 34-29 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Freeman, who missed three games with a right knee injury, suffered foot and groin injuries in a Week 5 loss at Pittsburgh.

"Matt Bryant strained his hamstring, [and] that will likely knock him out this week," Quinn said. "Freeman's still dealing with a groin from the Pittsburgh game. That will likely knock him out this week."

Bryant, 43, is 9-for-9 on field goals this season and 16-of-17 on extra points.

"He's one of the toughest players I've coached," Quinn said of Bryant. "Not one of the toughest kickers; one of the toughest players. And I think that's important to note."

The Falcons will face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on Oct. 22.

Quinn said the Falcons plan to work out a number of kickers and have already talked to former Oakland Raider Giorgio Tavecchio, who was signed by the Falcons briefly during the preseason after a strong workout. Tavecchio went 16-of-21 on field goals for the Raiders last season with a long of 53 yards. He also made 33 of 34 extra points.

"Part of the reason of bringing some guys in is contingency planning, if this situation ever came about, you'd like to be prepared for it," Quinn said of Tavecchio. "Just the leg strength -- he was also a kickoff man -- the accuracy that he had, he was definitely somebody that we had on our radar."

With Freeman set to sit again, the Falcons will turn to Tevin Coleman as the starter and rookie Ito Smith as Coleman's backup. Smith established a new franchise rookie record against the Buccaneers with his third consecutive game scoring a rushing touchdown.

Quinn said he remains hopeful regarding the status of wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu, both injured against the Buccaneers. Ridley suffered a left ankle injury, but a source told ESPN the MRI came back "pretty clean," and it is believed to be just a bone bruise. Sanu is dealing with a hip injury.

The Falcons could get star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett back from an ankle injury after he missed the past two games.