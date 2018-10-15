Josh Rosen laments missed opportunities for the Cardinals and says the team needs to do a better job at moving the ball. (0:36)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals coach Steve Wilks believes his job, as well as those of his assistant coaches, could be on the line if Arizona continues to lose, he said Monday.

But a change may be coming to the Cardinals' offense that could save those jobs.

Wilks was asked Monday, a day after a 27-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings dropped the Cardinals to 1-5, if offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's job was safe. The Cardinals' offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking last in yards per game, yards per play, rushing yards per game, rushing yards per play, first downs per game, third-down percentage and average time of possession, and 31st in yards per play, points per game, and passing yards per game and per play.

But Wilks didn't single out McCoy.

"I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don't win," Wilks said.

McCoy, who was the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator last season, was fired on Nov. 20 last season after Denver lost six straight. Including that stretch, McCoy has now lost 11 of his past 12 games as an offensive coordinator.

Wilks, who is a defensive-minded coach, said he's been paying more attention to the offense lately "making sure we're doing the things we need to do to execute."

On Monday, Wilks said one option Arizona could turn to in order to spark its foundering offense is a no-huddle scheme, similar to what rookie quarterback Josh Rosen ran at UCLA.

The Cardinals went no-huddle in the fourth quarter against the Vikings and Rosen led Arizona to a touchdown with 7:01 left in the game and the Cardinals trailing 27-10.

"It was very effective for us," Wilks said. "It's something that we got to definitely consider. (It's) part of (Rosen's) comfort zone based off college and the things he did back there, so we got to do everything we can right now to get this offense going in the right direction."

Rosen, however, tempered the notion that a no-huddle scheme would be the answer.

"It's not necessarily that I like it or don't like it, it was just successful a little bit when we did it," Rosen said. "I think the Vikings had a comfortable lead, as well, so I think they took their foot off the gas a little bit and kind of let us get some underneath stuff.

"I think it's definitely something that we can do and continue but (you) also can't look too far into it considering the situation of the game."

With the Cardinals hosting the Broncos on Thursday night, Wilks wants to carry over the offensive pieces that worked Sunday in Minnesota to make life easier for Rosen in the short week.

"How much can we carry over in a short week to try to make things simpler on a quarterback so therefore he can go out there and process things and play fast?" Wilks said.

That includes going no-huddle, Wilks said.

Wilks also said he's open to incorporating more run-pass options into the Cardinals' offense, another scheme that Rosen ran at UCLA.

"We've done some of that. We did some of that (Sunday)," Wilks said. "Do we need to do a little bit more? Probably so."

Rosen said the game plan, which the Cardinals were putting together Monday afternoon, needs to be fluid and flexible from week to week based on what works.

There's an overall frustration with the offense, Rosen said, but he added it's not focused on anything in particular. He singled out Arizona's issues converting on third down, which the Cardinals have done 21.8 percent of the time, ranked last in the NFL, is a "microcosm of the greater issue."

"I think there's a little bit of everything that can always be improved upon," Rosen said. "I think Coach McCoy's going to try a couple things that he might think sparks the offense a little bit, but we also have to continue to tighten up what is already in it.

"When things aren't going right, I think everyone needs to not change the game plan but also not completely buckle down and be stubborn and be like, 'This is us.' It's a constant fluid situation. I think you got to put your head together and solve a problem."