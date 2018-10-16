With 3 seconds left in a tie game, Mason Crosby connects on a 27-yard field goal to give the Packers a 33-30 win over the 49ers. (0:36)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A week after missing five kicks, Mason Crosby kicked the game winner for the Green Bay Packers.

Yes, that Mason Crosby.

The same one who missed four field goals and an extra point in a loss at Detroit. This time, Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Packers a 33-30 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

It was Crosby's fourth field goal of the night. He was good from 29, 39 and 51 yards before the game winner. He also made all three of his extra points for a perfect night.

"How do I feel? I don't even know," an emotional Crosby told ESPN's Lisa Salters immediately after the game. "Awesome game to come back, and bounce back. Obviously, I was just hoping I'd get a lot of chances and help this team win. I can't say much; I'm kinda broken up about it.

"My teammates; it's been unreal the support this week, the guys in the locker room. We just stick together. What a gutsy win right there."

Reminded that he had said earlier in the week that everything just "felt off" last week, he was asked what felt different Monday night.

"It felt great today. It felt really balanced. Just striking the ball well. Timing was good. I just went back to my fundamentals and making sure that I stuck to that process.

"I think that I was rushing a bit [last week]; so felt so smooth today. Got to hit a long one, and a game winner. This is unreal.

"I appreciate Aaron [Rodgers] getting me a little closer for that chip shot. What a great win."

Said Rodgers: "He had rough one last week, but we love Mas. He has made a lot of big kicks for us over the years. He had an opportunity to come back, and he made four big field goals for us tonight. He's been a great leader for us for a long time. Proud of the organization for sticking with him."