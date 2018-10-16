The Washington Redskins planned to release veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday, his agent said via Twitter.

The move is a nod to the Redskins' confidence in the young players at this position. A corresponding move had not yet been announced.

Hood, a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009, has been with Washington since 2016. He started a combined 27 games the past two seasons -- at both end and nose tackle -- but his playing time has diminished this year.

He played just 48 snaps this season, with 37 coming in the first two games, while the Redskins have mostly used Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis along the line the past two games.

Hood, a natural end, played nose tackle the previous two years because of injuries to others. Washington re-signed him in the offseason to a one-year deal worth up to $1.78 million, and his $1.2 million base salary was guaranteed when he made the roster out of camp.

He was on the bubble during training camp and might have been cut at that time had Stacy McGee been available. McGee, however, remains on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing core muscle surgery in the spring. He's eligible to start practicing, but it's uncertain when he will be on the field again.