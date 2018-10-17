        <
          Steve and Michel Gleason welcome second child, a daughter

          8:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Former Saints player Steve Gleason and his wife, Michel, welcomed a baby girl Tuesday in New Orleans.

          "Steve and Michel Gleason are happy to announce the birth of their second child, a baby girl," Team Gleason associate executive director Clare Durrett said, according to NOLA.com.

          "All are healthy and happy," Durrett said.

          Steve and Michel confirmed publicly in July that they were expecting their second child, a daughter, following a successful in vitro fertilization procedure.

          Their first child, a son named Rivers, was born shortly after Gleason learned of his ALS diagnosis in 2011.

          Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.

