ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Derek Anderson will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

"Derek is a guy that I've been around in Carolina," McDermott said. "He brings experience, leadership presence to the table and he's worked hard the last week, week-and-a-half, to get up to speed."

McDermott said rookie quarterback Josh Allen has an elbow sprain and will not play Sunday at the Colts. Sources told ESPN's Diana Russini there is a concern Allen will miss multiple weeks.

There is no plan for Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft, to have surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, McDermott said.

"The diagnosis was the same as the first opinion," McDermott said. "Everybody is on the same page with what it is and how we need to move forward. We'll be cautious and calculated with that."

McDermott's decision to start Anderson comes after Nathan Peterman, who had served as the Bills' primary backup since being benched in the season opener, threw two interceptions in the closing minutes of Sunday's game.

In seven career appearances, Peterman has thrown 10 interceptions on 82 pass attempts.

"That's always part of the evaluation," McDermott said of Peterman's performances. "But one piece, not every piece of it. I feel like this is the right decision for our football team right now."

McDermott said he did not fear losing the locker room if he chose to start Peterman again.

"I certainly trust and have a heck of a lot of respect for our locker room," McDermott said. "So with that, I'm always going to do what I feel is right for the football team."

Allen was injured on a hit by Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus after releasing a pass in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss Sunday. McDermott said he took issue with the hit and has "addressed it with the powers that be" in the NFL.

"I'm not going to go any further than that," McDermott said. "I've learned my lesson from Mike Tomlin."

Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers' coach, was fined $25,000 by the NFL last week for criticizing officials.

Anderson, 35, signed last week with the Bills after spending seven seasons as the Carolina Panthers' backup quarterback. He started seven games during the 2009 season for the Cleveland Browns under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is in his first season as the Bills' offensive coordinator.

"That's part of what factored into the decision in terms of making sure he was able to get up to speed," McDermott said. "If he was a quarterback who hadn't been around the system, it would have been awfully hard to get up to speed in a short amount of time."

McDermott said the team's training staff is comfortable with Anderson's physical condition after he spent all of training camp, the preseason and the first five weeks of the regular season out of football.

Anderson has a 20-27 record in 47 career starts for the Panthers, Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He has completed 53.5 percent of his passes in starts for 52 touchdowns, 50 interceptions and a 71.0 passer rating.