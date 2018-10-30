2018 NFL trade tracker: All the deadline deals, reaction

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Redskins. Dante Fowler Jr. to the Rams. Ty Montgomery to the Ravens. Golden Tate to the Eagles. Demaryius Thomas to the Texans. And Le'Veon Bell is still a Steeler.

With the NFL's deadline now passed, we're tracking every trade since training camp here, with analysis and highlights from our team of NFL reporters.

Clinton-Dix, who had started 65 games for Green Bay since being picked in the first round in 2014, is off to Washington for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Clinton-Dix has three interceptions this season, and he was a Pro Bowler in 2016.

ESPN Writer Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix is a tremendous get for Washington. Green Bay's secondary has a ton of young depth, but Clinton-Dix was the best and most proven player in the group. Youngsters Kentrell Brice, Josh Jones and Jermaine Whitehead will handle safety snaps moving forward. In Washington, Clinton-Dix will team up with D.J. Swearinger to form one of the NFL's top safety duos. Second-year Montae Nicholson will be reduced to No. 3 safety duties.

Former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler Jr. is headed to Los Angeles, as the Rams are giving up a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Fowler has two sacks this season while playing only 32.7 percent of the Jags' defensive snaps.

ESPN Staff Writer 2015 third overall pick Dante Fowler never panned out for the Jaguars, as a torn ACL, off-field issues, and the emergence of Yannick Ngakoue kept the Florida product from reaching pre-draft expectations. Fowler did have eight sacks in 2017, but he has just two sacks with one quarterback knockdown this year. The Jaguars turned down Fowler's fifth-year option before the year and now send him to the Rams for third- and fifth-round picks, netting Los Angeles badly-needed help on the edge. A hot stretch run from Fowler could net the Rams a compensatory pick in 2020, but this is a lot to pay for a half-season of a player who has been inconsistent as a pro.

ESPN Analytics The Rams already ranked first in the NFL in pass rush win rate (using NFL Next Gen Stats). According to ESPN's Adam Schefter they have now they've traded for Dante Fowler Jr., who ranks 13th among DE/OLB with a 31% PRWR. However, he only has 105 pass rushes this season.

play 0:52 Jaguars cut bait with 'disappointment' Fowler Bill Polian says the Jaguars traded Dante Fowler Jr. to the Rams because the former first-round pick had been a disappointment on and off the field.

Montgomery, who had just 26 carries and 15 catches in Green Bay this season, is headed to Baltimore for a seventh-round pick in 2020. He is a free agent after the season.

ESPN Staff Writer Ravens made a low-risk move to upgrade the NFL's No. 24 rushing attack by trading a seventh-round pick to Green Bay for Ty Montgomery. Baltimore was struggling to get any consistency with Alex Collins (3.7-yard average) and Buck Allen (2.7). But the Ravens' biggest concern in the running game is the health of the offensive line, which has three injured starters (left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Alex Lewis and right tackle James Hurst).

play 1:29 Montgomery's fall from favor leads to trade to Ravens John Fox and Field Yates discuss the fallout of events that led to the Packers trading Ty Montgomery to the Ravens.

Philadelphia acquired the 30-year-old Tate, who will be a free agent in 2019, for a third-round pick. Tate had 44 catches and three touchdowns in Detroit this season.

It's been real DETROIT! I'll love ya forever. Philly Philly let's get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer Carson Wentz gets an upgrade at receiver with the addition of Golden Tate, who was acquired by the Eagles prior to the deadline for a third-round pick, per Adam Schefter. Philly has been looking for a receiver to complement Alshon Jeffery since Mike Wallace went down with a broken leg Week 2. Tate (517 yards, 3 TD) should provide the production they've been looking for.

ESPN Staff Writer The Eagles are successfully exploiting the compensatory pick system in trading a 2019 third-rounder for Golden Tate. Philadelphia probably won't re-sign Tate after the year, but given their cap situation, they're also likely going to sit out free agency. Doing so will net them a comp pick for Tate in the 2020 draft, one which will most likely come in the fourth round. The Lions have $36 million in cap space and major holes on defense, so they're far more likely to spend in free agency this offseason, which would have blocked them from getting a comp pick for Tate.

play 1:35 Did Eagles give up too much for Golden Tate? Tim Hasselbeck and John Fox break down the Eagles' trade for WR Golden Tate.

ESPN Writer With Golden Tate now in Philadelphia, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. (who leads the league in end zone targets) are well-positioned for an uptick in usage and Top 20 fantasy production moving forward. Golladay could be on the verge of a major breakout and sports elite upside. Tate, meanwhile, will see a dip in targets in Philly, but he and touchdown machine Alshon Jeffery are both viable WR2 options. Nelson Agholor takes the biggest hit and shouldn't be in fantasy lineups. Zach Ertz's target share will drop a bit, but he should remain close to his 2017 usage, which allowed him a TE3 finish in fantasy.

Houston is getting some receiver help in adding the former first-rounder Thomas, who had 665 catches and 60 touchdowns in his nine-plus seasons in Denver. The Texans are trading fourth- and seventh-round picks to the Broncos for the 30-year-old Thomas and a seventh-round pick.

ESPN Staff Writer The Texans have traded a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Broncos for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and a seventh-round pick. The Texans were in desperate need of a receiver after Will Fuller tore the ACL in his right knee in Houston’s Week 8 victory against the Miami Dolphins. Without Fuller, Houston had just one proven pass-catcher -- DeAndre Hopkins. Thomas' first game for Houston will be on Sunday in Denver.

ESPN Staff Writer With the Broncos trading Demaryius Thomas to the Texans, look for the target volume to jump for Courtland Sutton. The rookie out of SMU has the size and catch radius to make plays on 50/50 throws. And he's averaging 19.1 yards per reception this season. Denver can create matchups with Sutton in the vertical route tree, while using play-action concepts to target the rookie on middle of the field throws.

play 0:42 Polian: Thomas 'fills a hole' in Texans Roster Bill Polian sees the Demaryius Thomas trade as a risk that the Texans are making to win a weak division.

Date: Oct. 24

New York got a fifth-round pick from Detroit in the deal. The 29-year-old Harrison is in his seventh year in the league. He signed a five-year, $46.25 million contract with the Giants in 2016.

ESPN Senior Writer The Detroit Lions have allowed the sixth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points to RBs, and the most yards per carry between the tackles (6.2). Damon Harrison's addition won't completely fix that, but it'll result in that matchup moving down a couple notches.

Date: Oct. 23

Apple, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft, started 13 games for the Giants over the last three seasons, with one interception and five forced fumbles. To acquire Apple, the Saints traded a fourth-round pick in next year's draft and a seventh-rounder in 2020, a source told ESPN.

ESPN Staff Writer Eli Apple had his ups and downs with Giants, who gave him a "clean slate" this offseason. He played better this year but they ultimately wanted to move on from the 2016 first-round pick. Saints are now on the hook for his remaining $1.1 million in base salary this season, but Giants will still have $2.3M in dead money on next year's ledger.

Date: Oct. 22

The Raiders will receive a first-round draft pick in exchange, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Oakland will now have three first-round picks in 2019 after also getting the Bears' selection in last month's Khalil Mack trade. Cooper, 24, has just 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in his first six games this season.

NFL Nation After trading WR Amari Cooper to the Cowboys, the Raiders have three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft. Since the common draft era began in 1967, a team has used at least three first-round picks 15 times. The most recent instances were the 2017 Browns, the 2013 Vikings and the 2001 Rams. The 2000 Jets had four first-round picks, an NFL record.

Date: Oct. 19

Jacksonville, in need of rushing help because Leonard Fournette is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, traded a fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Hyde. Hyde had rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland. He just barely missed rushing for 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons with the 49ers.

Date: Sept. 25

Carolina continued its pipeline with Buffalo, trading for backup tackle Newhouse to help with depth on an injury-plagued line. The Bills will receive a conditional late 2021 draft pick. Buffalo used Newhouse in its first three games as a sixth offensive lineman in running situations. He played 11 offensive snaps and was called for two penalties, a holding and a false start.

Date: Sept. 17

The Browns will get a 2019 fifth-round pick, while the Pats will get a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Browns if Gordon is not active for 10 games. The Patriots will pay Gordon, who is a restricted free agent in 2019, the remaining $697,058 on his 2018 contract.

Date: Sept. 1

Chicago reached a record-setting six-year, $141 million extension with Mack after acquiring him from Oakland. Mack is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. The Bears gave up first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2019 to acquire him. In return, the Bears also received a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2020.

Date: Sept. 1

Buffalo will receive a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. The Raiders will owe McCarron his fully guaranteed, $900,000 base salary this season. In March, the Bills signed the 27-year-old McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract, which included a $4 million signing bonus, after trading starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Browns.

Date: Sept. 1

With starting left tackle Matt Kalil expected to be out with a knee injury, Carolina traded an undisclosed draft pick to Detroit for Robinson. Robinson was a seventh-round pick for the Lions out of South Carolina in 2015, playing in 23 games and starting in eight. His career has been hampered by foot injuries -- including eight missed games last season.

Date: Aug. 31

San Francisco acquired Coleman from Cleveland for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. The Niners were seeking more depth on the offensive line, and Coleman, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, started 16 games at right tackle last season.

Date: Aug. 29

New York dealt Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round pick to New Orleans for a 2019 third-round pick. Bridgewater will cost the Saints at least $5 million for one year. He could earn up to $9 million more in incentives based on playing time, yards and touchdowns. Bridgewater played in 29 games for the Vikings in 2014 and 2015 but missed all of 2016 after dislocating his left knee and tearing multiple ligaments on Aug. 30, 2016. He missed most of the 2017 season while still with the Vikings.

Date: Aug. 29

Green Bay traded Hundley to Seattle for a 2019 draft pick before the season, giving the job behind Aaron Rodgers to DeShone Kizer, whom the Packers acquired from the Browns in March in exchange for cornerback Damarious Randall. Hundley went 3-6 in nine starts last season after Rodgers broke his collarbone.

Date: Aug. 28

Baltimore will receive a 2019 sixth-round pick from Tennessee. Correa is a former second-round pick (No. 42 overall) by the Ravens. The third-year linebacker played in 16 games last season, three of which he started. Correa got off to a good start for Baltimore this season. He posted three sacks, six tackles, and two pass breakups in the preseason opener against the Bears.

Date: Aug. 26

Green Bay acquired Morrison from Indianapolis in exchange for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins. Morrison, a fourth-round pick from Florida in 2016, started all 15 games he played in last season and made four starts as a rookie. Pipkins made the Packers' 53-man roster last season as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 12 games, mostly on special teams, making one start at cornerback and playing a total of 112 defensive snaps.

Date: Aug. 23

San Francisco will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020 in return. Harold heads to Detroit after three mostly disappointing seasons in San Francisco. A 2015 third-round pick out of Virginia, Harold has played in all 48 games the past three seasons, including 23 as a starter over the past two. Initially expected to provide edge rush help, Harold did not make much of an impact there, with five sacks in three years.