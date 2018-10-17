DAVIE, Fla. -- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out Sunday versus the Detroit Lions, and the NFL has opened an investigation into how the Miami Dolphins reported his shoulder injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Brock Osweiler, who threw for a career-high 380 yards in a 31-28 overtime win over the Bears, will start for the second consecutive week. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he's not sure whether Tannehill will be able to play at Houston on Oct. 25.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase believes Ryan Tannehill was injured on this hit by Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Oct. 7. AP Photo/Gary Landers

"He just can't throw," Gase said.

Tannehill participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday. He worked on footwork and handed the football off with his right (throwing) arm, but he did not throw during the open viewing period. The Dolphins plan to ensure he's healthy and ready to react to the stresses of throwing before putting him back out there, Gase said. Rest has been the recovery recommendation for Tannehill.