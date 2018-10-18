BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines was placed in concussion protocol on Thursday and will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Coach Hue Jackson said Gaines reported in the morning and complained about symptoms. He was placed in protocol soon after. Jackson said Gaines was not hurt in practice.

That means the Browns are down two cornerbacks as they prepare to face the NFL's top-ranked passing offense -- the Bucs average 368.4 yards per game and have 16 passing touchdowns compared to one rushing. Gaines was playing because starter Terrance Mitchell broke a bone in his wrist earlier this season.

"It's tough," Jackson said. "But again, next man up."

T.J. Carrie will move from nickel back to starting at corner. Briean Boddy-Calhoun moves from backup safety to the nickel spot.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. He is completing 75.4 percent of his passes and has five touchdowns in two games this season.