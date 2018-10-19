TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike McCoy was fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday morning, the second straight year he has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator in the middle of the season.

Editor's Picks Mike McCoy's out because of failure get Cardinals, Rosen rolling Changes had to be made as the Cardinals continue to sputter under rookie quarterback.

He will be replaced by quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich, the team announced Friday.

The Cardinals (1-6) made the move hours after losing 45-10 in prime time to the Denver Broncos, the team that fired McCoy after Week 11 in 2017.

Under McCoy's direction, the Cardinals' offense was among the worst in the NFL -- and in some categories it was the worst. Arizona has not gained 300 yards in any of its seven games this season and has not had a 100-yard rusher.

The offense was ranked last in 15 categories heading into Week 4 and has gotten slightly better. Heading into Week 7, the offense was last in yards per game, first downs per game, third-down conversions, third-down conversion percentage, red zone dives and time of possession; 31st in points, receiving yards per game, net yards per pass attempt and offensive efficiency; 30th in point margin; and 27th in interceptions per pass attempt and red zone touchdowns.