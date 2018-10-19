        <
        >

          Cardinals fire OC Mike McCoy, promote Byron Leftwich to role

          play
          Wilks calls Cards' loss 'embarrassing' (0:48)

          Steve Wilks reflects on Thursday night's blowout loss to the Broncos and Josh Rosen's injury status. (0:48)

          12:47 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike McCoy was fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday morning, the second straight year he has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator in the middle of the season.

          He will be replaced by quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich, the team announced Friday.

          The Cardinals (1-6) made the move hours after losing 45-10 in prime time to the Denver Broncos, the team that fired McCoy after Week 11 in 2017.

          Under McCoy's direction, the Cardinals' offense was among the worst in the NFL -- and in some categories it was the worst. Arizona has not gained 300 yards in any of its seven games this season and has not had a 100-yard rusher.

          The offense was ranked last in 15 categories heading into Week 4 and has gotten slightly better. Heading into Week 7, the offense was last in yards per game, first downs per game, third-down conversions, third-down conversion percentage, red zone dives and time of possession; 31st in points, receiving yards per game, net yards per pass attempt and offensive efficiency; 30th in point margin; and 27th in interceptions per pass attempt and red zone touchdowns.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices