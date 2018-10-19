INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was not listed on the injury report Friday and is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, barring a setback with his hamstring.

Hilton suffered hamstring and chest injuries in a Week 4 overtime loss to Houston that caused him to miss games against the Patriots and Jets. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday and listed as a limited participant Thursday.

"[My] less [than 100 percent] is better than a lot of people's [100 percent]," Hilton said earlier this week.

The Colts (1-5) have missed Hilton, who has 21 receptions for 294 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, as they have 15 dropped passes over the past three games.

In other injury news, coach Frank Reich has ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry, tight end Jack Doyle, safety Clayton Geathers, receiver Ryan Grant and running back Robert Turbin for Sunday's game.