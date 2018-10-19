        <
        >

          Cardinals' Josh Rosen nursing sprained toe

          5:12 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has a sprained left toe but is expected to make his next start, coach Steve Wilks said Friday.

          Rosen went down holding his left foot late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 45-10 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

          After the game, Rosen said he was "OK."

          The QB was put in a walking boot after the game to relieve the pressure from his foot, Wilks said. The coach expects Rosen to be ready to play in Arizona's next game Oct. 28 against the San Francisco 49ers.

          "He should be fine and ready to go next week," Wilks said.

