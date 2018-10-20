Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this time around. She is sitting this one out as she stands with Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality.

The comedian and "I Feel Pretty" actress explained her stance Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: "Otherwise how are you not complicit?"

"I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year," Schumer wrote. "I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all I got."

Three players -- Eric Reid of the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins' Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson -- have kneeled during the national anthem this season.

Schumer also addressed a report that Rihanna turned down an offer to be this season's Super Bowl halftime performer. Schumer added that "I think it would be cool if [Maroon 5] backed out" as well.

Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered their support among more than 8,000 comments left on her post.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, "Raise One to Right Now," during Super Bowl 50. It was not immediately clear whether she had been approached to appear in an ad to run during February's Super Bowl LIII.

"Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them," Schumer wrote. "I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.