FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said receivers Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu, along with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, are ready to play against the New York Giants on Monday night after coming off their respective injuries.

Ridley suffered a bone bruise on his left ankle during last week's win over Tampa Bay, while Sanu has been dealing with a significant left hip bruise since the Week 4 loss to Cincinnati. Sanu hasn't missed any time but aggravated his bruise in last week's win over Tampa Bay.

Editor's Picks Ito Smith aims to ignite Falcons' run game with Devonta Freeman out Working with current starter in Tevin Coleman, Atlanta's fourth-round draft pick isn't shying away from setbacks: "Want us to get 200 yards rushing."

Meanwhile, Jarrett returns to the lineup after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. The Falcons also get back defensive lineman Derrick Shelby, who missed the past four games with a groin injury.

The only player Quinn ruled out was kicker Matt Bryant, who suffered a hamstring strain last week. Newly signed Giorgio Tavecchio will handle the field goals and extra points Monday night.

Quinn said the extra day this week allowed Ridley and Sanu to recover in time to play. Ridley looked sharp and fast running routes during Saturday's practice, while Sanu appeared to tough it out while catching passes in the end zone.

"My ankle early in the week, it was just really, really, really sore,'' Ridley said. "I really treated it all day to make sure it was healthy. I feel like my normal self.''

Said Sanu, "I feel good, but it's a little [pain] management, too. It's definitely going to get better. I mean, it's way better than it was.''

The Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug through the first six games, losing Pro Bowl strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending ACL tear, free safety Ricardo Allen to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear, and starting left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury.

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman was placed on injured reserve this week and underwent groin surgery. He is eligible to return for the Dec. 23 game at Carolina. Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones, also on injured reserve following foot surgery, is on track to return after sitting out the required eight games. Jones could return for the Nov. 18 game against Dallas. The Falcons are allowed to bring two players back from IR.

The 2-4 Falcons look to string back-to-back wins together when they host the 1-5 Giants on Monday night.