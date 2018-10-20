        <
          Jermon Bushrod on daughter's death: 'My heart has been broken'

          5:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod's newborn daughter has died, he wrote in a Twitter post Saturday.

          Jordyn Lynn Bushrod was one week old, Bushrod said, when she died this past Thursday.

          "My heart has been broken," he wrote on Twitter. "We will get through this with faith, family and friends."

          Bushrod missed practice Thursday and Friday and didn't make the trip to Baltimore on Saturday. A backup guard/tackle, he was downgraded from questionable to out.

          Bushrod is a 12th-year veteran who played for the Saints, Bears and Dolphins before re-signing with New Orleans as a free agent this year.

          ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.

