          Rob Gronkowski ruled out, expected back for Week 8

          Bruschi, Woodson all in on Patriots in Week 7 (0:38)

          Tedy Bruschi and Darren Woodson see the Patriots taking out the Bears in Chicago after a huge Week 6 walk-off win vs. the Chiefs. (0:38)

          9:07 AM ET
          ESPN

          New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to Chicago because of ankle and back injuries and will not play Sunday against the Bears.

          The Patriots are playing it safe by resting Gronkowski on Sunday, but he is expected back next week at Buffalo for the Monday night game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Gronkowski was limited in practice all week with ankle and back issues. He had been one of 10 Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but the Patriots on Saturday night officially downgraded him to doubtful.

          New England also ruled out backup tight end Jacob Hollister, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, as well as defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon.

