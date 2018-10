Tedy Bruschi and Darren Woodson see the Patriots taking out the Bears in Chicago after a huge Week 6 walk-off win vs. the Chiefs. (0:38)

Bruschi, Woodson all in on Patriots in Week 7 (0:38)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not travel with his team for Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears and is "highly unlikely" to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots have not ruled him out, however, saying it depends on how Gronkowski feels.

Gronkowski was limited in practice all week with ankle and back issues.

He was one of 10 Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's game.