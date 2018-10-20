Antonio Brown is taken to the sidelines after sustaining a hit to the head from Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict. (0:24)

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for multiple plays that constituted unnecessary roughness in Cincinnati's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL's Most Fined Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict has been the most fined player in the league since his first season in 2012, shelling out $415,637 in penalties. Player Fines* Vontaze Burfict $415K Dashon Goldson $253K Ndamukong Suh $248K Marshawn Lynch $248K Josh Norman $188K Odell Beckham Jr. $169K * Since 2012 season

The plays that drew the fines included ones involving wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner during the third quarter.

Brown caught a pass over the middle and was tackled by two Bengals defenders when Burfict flew in with his right elbow, connecting with Brown's upper body and head area. Brown was down on the turf for a few seconds and was evaluated by the team on the sideline before re-entering the game. After the game, Brown called the play a "nasty hit."

Burfict has been fined more than $415,000 during his NFL career. The latest sanction is the 11th time he has been fined in his seven NFL seasons.

He also has been suspended twice for a total of six games, including a three-game ban for a hit on Brown during a 2016 playoff game.

Getting Hit Where It Hurts Career fines for Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict and reasons why fines were incurred: Year Fine Reason 2018 $112,000 Unnecessary roughness hits vs. Steelers 2017 $12,154 Unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Steelers (kicking) 2016 $12,154 Unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills 2016 $75,000 Stepping on Pats' LeGarrette Blount 2015 $50,000 Late hit on Ravens' Maxx Williams 2015 $69,454 3 unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Steelers* 2014 $25,000 2 unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Panthers 2013 $21,000 Spearing Jets' Stephen Hill 2013 $7,875 Face mask on Bills' Fred Jackson 2013 $21,000 Hit defenseless player (Packers' James Jones) 2013 $10,000 Struck Packers' Ryan Taylor in groin Total $415,637 * Includes hit on Antonio Brown, resulting in three-game ban

Steelers players consistently praise Burfict's ability as a player but say they wish he would tone down the viciousness.

"He's hurting his team," Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert said earlier this week. "It could have been a costly penalty right there. Who knows? He should be suspended for that hit. We'll see. But he's too good of a football player to be missing games like that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.