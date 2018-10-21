Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to be out through Jacksonville's Nov. 4 bye due to his lingering right hamstring injury and will miss games Sunday against the Texans and next week in London against the Eagles, sources told ESPN.

Fournette hasn't completed a full NFL game this season, and his injury issues are a major reason the Jaguars traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Browns for running back Carlos Hyde on Friday.

The Jaguars want to use a power running game, but they have been unable to count on Fournette and decided they couldn't wait around for him to get healthy.

Running back T.J. Yeldon's contract expires after this season, and he is scheduled to become a free agent this winter, which could leave Jacksonville down another back. The Jaguars already are without backup running back Corey Grant, who is out for the season with a foot injury.

Fournette injured his hamstring late in the first half of the season opener against the Giants and missed the next two games. He returned in Week 4 vs. the Jets but aggravated the injury late in the first half and hasn't practiced since. He has 71 yards rushing and four catches for 19 yards.

Hyde had rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns this season with Cleveland. He just barely missed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of the past two seasons with the 49ers.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.