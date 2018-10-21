The Denver Broncos have been listening to offers for star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, league sources told ESPN.

A handful of teams have reached out to Denver to see whether the Broncos would be willing to part ways with the five-time Pro Bowler, who was a first-round pick in 2010, and Denver has not rebuffed those advances to date, according to sources.

Some teams have also expressed interest in Emmanuel Sanders, but Denver has not been interested in listening to teams asking about him, according to sources.

The 30-year-old Thomas, however, appears to be in a different category. He's at the tail end of the prime of his career, and Denver has a young receiver in Courtland Sutton who is ready for more playing time.

While it's not certain the Broncos will deal Thomas, sources said they will continue listening to offers leading up to the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Thomas has 33 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season for the Broncos. He failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in six years last season, when he finished with 949 yards and five touchdowns.