Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Editor's Picks LAC's Gordon (hammy) questionable for Sunday Melvin Gordon, dealing with a hamstring injury, is questionable for the Chargers' overseas game against the Titans on Sunday morning.

Gordon did not appear on the injury report until the team's practice on Friday in London, when he was listed as limited because of a hamstring injury.

The Wisconsin product is third in the NFL and leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards.

The fourth-year running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the past three games, including 132 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in last Sunday's 38-14 win over Cleveland.

Gordon played a full 16-game season for the first time last year, finishing with 342 touches in 2017, fourth in the NFL. Gordon finished without a touchdown his rookie season, but since the start of the 2016 season, he has 33 scores. Only Todd Gurley (36) has more.

Austin Ekeler will likely be the starter. The second-year back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has three receiving touchdowns this season.

The Chargers also announced that they had signed running back Detrez Newsome to the 53-man roster. The rookie out of Western Carolina has one rush for the Chargers in three games this season.